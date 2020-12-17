Junior wide receiver Elijah Moore and senior tight end Kenny Yeboah said goodbye to Ole Miss on Twitter as they shift their attention to the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday.

In a long Twitter post, Moore said goodbye to the university community, his coaches and teammates as he reflected on his past as an Ole Miss Rebel.

“It was an absolute honor to represent this university, community and overall the great state of Mississippi” Moore wrote. “Since I was six years old, I have had dreams about playing in the NFL and to make a better way for me and my family. After many prayers, tremendous consideration, and countless discussions, I will focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.”

During the 2020 season, Moore led the SEC with 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns. The Florida native finished No.1 in single-season receptions for the Ole Miss program and No. 3 in receiving yards.

About 25 minutes after Moore’s announcement, senior tight end Kenny Yeboah posted his goodbye on Twitter as well, reflecting on his time at Ole Miss and his journey to the SEC after transferring from Temple University.

“I proudly announce that I am turning my full focus on the 2021 NFL Draft to best prepare myself for what lies ahead,” Yeboah wrote. “Good luck to my brothers in their last game. I know you guys will continue to finish as one of the hottest teams in America.”

Yeboah finished with 524 yards with six touchdowns this season, and as a tight end, he is second in yards in the SEC.

While Moore will focus on the NFL, Yeboah will prepare for the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The announcement of the departures comes as the Rebels are set to play LSU this weekend. The game against the Tigers is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge.