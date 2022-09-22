Ole Miss football kept its three-game winning streak alive after completing the first road game of the season in Atlanta vs. Georgia Tech last Saturday. After the Rebels ran through the Yellow Jackets 42-0, they hopped on the bus to ride back to Oxford and prepare to face the University of Tulsa this Saturday.

Running back Quinshon Judkins will most definitely be a name to remember this season. Judkins is a rookie running back from Alabama who had a memorable game against Georgia Tech and was one of three offensive players who scored a rushing touchdown in the game. This was the first time since October 1979 against Vanderbilt that three Ole Miss rushers tallied multiple touchdowns.

Judkins ended with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts. If Judkins is this comfortable on the road, imagine the skill he will show on his home turf on Saturday against Tulsa.

On what he saw from Judkins on the field, head coach Lane Kiffin said, “And just the way his mentality, how he kept working and grinding away. Then you see it in practice and scrimmages and stuff. … He’s just a really elite talent and vision.”

As he has in every previous game this season, running back Zach Evans continued to dominate the field offensively in Atlanta on Saturday. Evans ended with a total of 134 yards and two rushing touchdowns, with 115 of those yards being in the first half of the game. This was the first multi-touchdown game of Evans’ career as an Ole Miss Rebel. There is no doubt Evans will continue to impress Ole Miss football fans against Tulsa.

“Now our running backs are hearing how great they are, and defense and everything,” Kiffin said about his team’s performance last Saturday. “You still have to look at the process of things. … We have to keep plugging along. These guys have to learn that because it doesn’t matter what you did the week before. That’s why there are surprises every Saturday.”

Defensively, Ole Miss has held eight straight opponents to 21 or fewer points. The Rebel defense left Georgia Tech scoreless. The power on the defensive line will continue to help the offense and quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

Kiffin’s main goal this week is to keep the team focused on Tulsa leading up to Saturday.

Get your Grove face on because the Ole Miss Rebels will face the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. CDT in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and on SEC Network.