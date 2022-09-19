Ole Miss’ rushing attack was too much for Georgia Tech to handle as the Rebels blew out the Yellow Jackets 42-0 on the road.

The Ole Miss ground game was electric, as the Rebels rushed for 316 yards and had all six of their touchdowns coming on the ground. The Rebels had 547 yards of total offense compared to just 214 yards from Georgia Tech.

From the opening kickoff, it was clear that the Rebels knew exactly what they wanted to do. The Rebels’ defense proved to be as dominant as ever, forcing seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a blocked punt.

Ole Miss has given only 13 points all season, proving to return to its landshark defense moniker.

The Rebels wasted no time getting down the field, and after gains of seven and 18 yards on the ground, the Rebels found the big play they were looking for. Quarterback Jaxson Dart aired it out for a 38-yard reception by receiver Jordan Watkins.

The long reception would then set up the Rebels in prime field position on Georgia Tech’s 11 yard line. Two plays later, it was running back Zach Evans with the three-yard touchdown to get the Rebels on the scoreboard first. The Ole Miss scoring drive lasted just 82 seconds.

The defense made a statement as well. After forcing the Yellow Jackets to a three-and-out, it was Cedric Johnson that blocked and recovered Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan’s punt that would set the Rebels up in an excellent scoring positionThe Rebels got their third blocked punt of the season.

Five plays later, Ole Miss punched it in the endzone for a seven-yard touchdown by running back Quinshon Judkins.

Early in the second quarter, the Rebels’ defense was able to come up with a key sack by defensive end Tavius Robinson on fourth down to prevent Georgia Tech from scoring and making the game competitive. Dart ended the day going 10/16 with 207 yards and an interception. He played better than what the numbers would suggest, but he didn’t need to do much because the Rebels’ rushing attack was fierce.

The running back trio of Evans, Judkins and Ulyssess Bentley IV had two touchdowns each, but it was Evans who led the crew with 18 carries for 134 yards.

Ole Miss will be able enjoy this road victory, now boasting a 3-0 record as they prepare to face 2-1 Tulsa next week back at home. That game will kickoff Saturday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. CDT on SEC Network.






