After a weekend spent in Music City, the Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) head home and get ready for an SEC matchup against the Auburn Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC).

It is no surprise that true-freshman running back Quinshon Judkins had another great game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Judkins was responsible for the majority of the rushing touchdowns that were scored during the second half of the game.

Along with Judkins, running back Zach Evans had 80 yards rushing and 11 carries on the field, making him the most notable rushing player for the Rebels during the game. If these two offensive players can keep the fire that fans and coaches have seen all year, there is no doubt that Ole Miss will defeat Auburn on Saturday.

Senior receiver Jonathan Mingo caught nine passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the university’s record for receiving yards in a single game.

The record was previously set by Mingo’s teammate, Elijah Moore, during the 2020 season, the last time the Rebels visited the Commodores in Nashville — a coincidence behind dedication, talent and hard work.

When Mingo was asked what it was like to break the record, he said, “(After a season ending injury), a record was the least of my worries. I was just happy to be playing football and helping my team get to win.”

Defensively, the game against Vanderbilt was not one of Ole Miss’ strongest.

“Vanderbilt came out with a lot of energy. They gave us some problems early and they were moving the ball,” head coach Lane Kiffin said.

It is obvious that the Rebels have a strong bond, both on and off the field. Kiffin’s social media presence has gotten Ole Miss fans all over the country excited to cheer on the Rebels, and with a sold out game this Saturday and restaurants already fully booked for the weekend on the Square, there is no doubt that the energy in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be high.

Ole Miss will face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. CDT. Wear powder blue and have a cup of coffee because it’s going to be another early morning in the Grove.