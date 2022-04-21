Thomas Hayes Mayo, a junior finance major and Oxford local, passed away on Thursday, April 14. He turned 21 years old only 12 days before his tragic death.

“We mourn the passing of Thomas Mayo, an Oxford native and a young man who was beloved by many including classmates and community members,” Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor and dean of students, said. “We know there are many on our campus who are deeply affected, and we encourage them to reach out to others for support and utilize the support services available on our campus.”

Mayo was a member of the ETA Chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity. A friend to many, he was beloved by his fraternity brothers and a source of inspiration for the people that knew him. Mayo’s friends remember his never-failing enthusiasm, positivity and kindness to others.

“His energy and constant positive attitude was contagious to all around him,” Thomas Hayden, a junior member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and one of Mayo’s close friends, said. “Thomas was one of the most accepting and loving individuals one could ever meet. He was not only one of my best friends, but someone who taught me so much. His efforts in his short life will have a lasting effect on all who he touched, and he will never be forgotten in this community and far beyond it.”

Mayo was the youngest child in his family with three older siblings. He graduated from Oxford High School in 2019 where he played soccer for the Oxford Chargers and was captain of the team his senior year.

He is survived by his parents, Cal and Caroline Mayo, his sister Virginia Coan, his brother William Mayo, his sister Callie Mayo and his grandmother Stella Salmon. He also leaves his girlfriend, Georgia Hippe, as well as his many friends too numerous to list.

Contributions in Thomas Mayo’s memory may be made to the William Magee Center at the University of Mississippi or the James and Sandra Mayo Scholarship Endowment at the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 113 S. 9th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.