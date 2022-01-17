Caroline McCollum Simrall Hood, a senior integrated marketing communications major from Vicksburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11 after a fatal car accident. She was 22 years old.

“Caroline was a beloved member of her sorority and the student body at large, and she will be missed. On behalf of the entire university community, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this extremely sad and difficult time,” Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Brent Marsh said. “As we mourn this loss in our Ole Miss family, I encourage those affected to reach out to others for support and utilize the support services available on our campus.”

At Ole Miss, Caroline was an honors student and a member of the Delta Rho Chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her sisters remember her as a kind and loving person who has left a remarkable legacy.

“She was a relentless and steadfast friend with open ears and the most genuine heart,” shared the sorority on their Instagram page. “Caroline was unforgivingly and confidently her own special person whose light and love radiated through the Kappa walls. She loved with such intention and made everyone feel like someone.”

Before attending Ole Miss, Caroline attended Vicksburg Catholic Schools. As a high school junior, she attended the Trent Lott Institute. She was a varsity and competitive cheerleader and in 2018 graduated with honors from St. Aloysius High School.

Her family remembers her as a loving and devoted daughter and sister. Her parents, Will and Holley Hood, are Ole Miss alumni. She also is survived by her sister, Kathryn Buchanan Simrall.

A memorial was held for Hood at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Vicksburg, Mississippi, on Saturday, Jan. 15. Memorials may be sent to Church of the Holy Trinity, Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center or Rainbow Farms Therapeutic Riding Center, all located in Hood’s hometown of Vicksburg.