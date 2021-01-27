The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight in Fayetteville, Ark., at 7:30 p.m. Coming into the game against the Razorbacks, Ole Miss basketball is on a two-game winning streak and is looking to extend the streak to three.

The Rebels have an 8-6 overall record, while the Razorbacks are 12-4 on the season. The Razorbacks are currently No. 7 in the SEC with a 4-4 conference record while Ole Miss is No. 9 and sits with a 3-4 record in SEC play.

Ole Miss’s defense has been locked-down the last two games, allowing only 46 points against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and 50 points against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Rebels rank No. 17 in the country in scoring defense, giving up only 61.6 points per game. Ole Miss will likely need to rely on its defense against a talented Razorback team that scored 92 points against Vanderbilt and 75 against Auburn in the team’s last two games.

Standout players to keep an eye on to help carry the Rebel offense in this upcoming game are forward Romello White, senior guard Devonte Shuler and junior guard Jarkel Joiner. White has proven to be dominant on the offensive glass with both rebounding and power moves to the basket.

The two guards, Shuler and Joiner, have really taken over the Ole Miss offense combining for a total of 72 points in the last two games. Shuler and Joiner set a great tempo for the Rebel offense and can score from anywhere on the court.

This will be the 83rd meeting between the Razorbacks and the Rebels with Arkansas leading the overall record at 49-33. The last time Ole Miss took the win was on Jan. 17, 2005, after a 96-82 victory.

Tipoff is set for at 7:30 p.m. in Fayetteville and will be broadcast live on ESPN.