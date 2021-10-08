The Ole Miss men’s golf team started off their season at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational held in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

After the Scenic City Invitational was cancelled due to weather, Ole Miss was forced to tee off a little late.

During the three-day competition, the Rebels had a strong showing, finishing third out of the 10 teams.

The Rebels’ great performance was headlined by senior Jackson Suber. Suber finished tied for sixth individually with a score of 210 (-6). During the three day stretch, Suber had rounds of 73, 65 and 72. The score of 65 that Suber had during the second round was the lowest scoring round throughout the entire invitational among all competitors.

Another Rebel that had a solid performance was Brett Schell. Schell, a sophomore, finished in a tie for 12th. Schell ended up shooting 214 (-2) with rounds of 71, 70 and 73. Schell shot under par in two of the three rounds which helped him with a good score.

Ole Miss looks to carry over their strong performance to the SEC Match Play Championship at the Shoal Creek Club in Birmingham, Alabama. That will be held on Oct. 10-12.

Here are the final results from the Scenic City Invitational.

T6. Jackson Suber 73-65-72-210 (-6)

T12. Brett Schell 71-70-73-214 (-2)

T27. Sarut Vongchaisit 71-78-73-222 (+6)

T27. Evan Brown 70-76-76-222 (+6)

T32. Kye Meeks 75-71-77-223 (+7)

1. Arkansas (-18)

2. Arizona (-5)

3. Ole Miss (-3)

T4. Tennessee (-1)

T4. North Carolina (-1)

T4. Illinois (-1)

7. Texas Tech (+3)

8. Louisville (+14)

9. UCLA (+15)

10. Houston (+32)