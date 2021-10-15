During the past couple of days, the Ole Miss Men’s Golf team took part in the SEC Match Play Championship at the Shoal Creek Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

Unfortunately, Ole Miss wasn’t able to come out with the win in the match play finale against No. 5 Alabama, losing 2-3. But, they were able to win against Auburn (3-2) and Tennessee (3-1).

The match against Auburn was led by Kye Meeks, Sarut Vongchaisit and Brett Schell, who each won their individual matches to give Ole Miss the victory. They got off to a slow start that day, but were able to come through at the finish to give the Rebels a win.

“The guys never gave up,” head coach Chris Malloy said after winning against Auburn. “We were able to flip a couple of those matches in the end.”

The victory against Tennessee was led by match wins from Sarut Vongchaisit, Evan Brown and Kye Meeks. The Rebels dominated this match and Jackson Suber didn’t need to finish his match because the win was already locked in.

Even though the Rebels couldn’t close it out against Alabama, there were some bright spots from the past few days.

Sarut Vongchaisit won all of his matches, going 4-0. The junior had the best performance out of any Rebel from the match play.

“Sarut played great from start to finish,” said Malloy. “Tough way to end and certainly never fun to lose, especially on the last hole, but that’s okay. Tons of positives to take out of this week and heading into our final event of the fall.”

Ole Miss will head to Nassau in the Bahamas to close out their fall season at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational. The invitational will take place on Oct. 29-31.