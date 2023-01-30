The Ole Miss Rebels traveled to Charlottesville, Va, to take on the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

The Rebels, who entered the matchup 2-0, suffered their first loss of the season against a Princeton team that was previously winless at 0-2.

The first doubles matchup was Nikola Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt of Ole Miss versus Will Peters and Fnu Nidunjianzan of Princeton. Peters and Nidunjianzan would go on to win by a score of 6-3.

The second doubles matchup was Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen of Ole Miss against Ellis Short and Filippos Astreinidis of Princeton. Short and Astreinidis took the victory, outscoring their opponents 6-4.

The third doubles matchup was Noah Schlagenhauf and Isac Stromberg of Ole Miss against Sebastian Sec and Alan Kam of Princeton. This match was tied 5-5, and was never finished as the Tigers won the doubles point before the end of the match.

The first singles matchup was Slavic of against Nidunjianzan. Nidunjianzan would win the match (6-1, 6-1) and give the Tigers a 2-0 lead to start off the contest.

The second single spot was Hallquist Lithen against Peters. The match was tied heading into the third set (6-3, 3-4) but was never finished as the Tigers reached four points before the conclusion of the match.

The third singles matchup was Junk against Sec. The match was tied heading into the third set (4-6, 3-1) but was never finished as the Tigers reached four points before the conclusion of the match.

The fourth singles match was Engelhardt against Thomas Bosancic of Princeton. Bosancic won both sets in confident fashion (6-3, 6-1) and gave the Tigers a commanding 3-0 lead.

The fifth singles matchup was between Schlagenhauf and Astreinidis. Schlagenhauf, a freshman, would win the match to give the Rebels their first point of the day. He took both sets by a score of 6-4 and prevented the Rebels from getting swept.

The sixth singles matchup was between Stromberg and Short. Short won the match in two sets (6-3, 6-3) and gave the Tigers the last point they needed to win the day.