Tuition at Ole Miss is increasing once again, up by $180 for in-state students and $528 for out-of-state students for the 2023-2024 school year. With five out of eight Missisisppi public universities increasing tuition, Mississippi students are faced with more financial struggles and ballooning debt.

The rise in tuition isn’t something that only affects residential Mississippi students: the increase is also impacting those from out of state as well.

After the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved tuition for the upcoming school year, in-state tuition will increase by an average of $169. Out-of-state tuition will go up by an average $342.

This means that Ole Miss is below the average increase for in-state students among universities upping tuition this year and above the average for out-of-state students.

Steven Holley, vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Mississippi, explained that increased tuition is necessary to provide quality education to students.

“We try to balance a minimal amount of cost increases that goes into balance with what we do here to provide education,” Holley said. “We’re not looking to do more of something because we can. It’s the bare minimum balance so that we can provide value to the university.”

Freshman international studies and Arabic major Jack Facio expressed her worries regarding the hike in tuition, saying she is disappointed, but not surprised.

“I think the increase in tuition for public universities is a large problem that unfortunately has a larger root that is going to take years of policy changing and change in people’s view on the cost of education,” Facio said.

Facio also expressed concern for how tuition increases will affect minority students and exacerbate existing limitations on their access to college education.

“With the increase of college tuition, this increases the burden that already existed in families and destroys the shot to create generational success for those who have yet to harness success,” Facio said. “Honestly, this problem doesn’t surprise me being that this country is very good at ensuring disadvantaged people do not succeed the same way other advantaged people do.”

Junior integrated marketing and communications major Brady Wood noted how limiting tuition hikes can be for lower income students.

“I think that the price of tuition increasing while the number of students is also increasing is an absurd concept,” Wood said.

When asked about his thoughts on the effect of tuition increases on those who are struggling with the price of tuition, Wood explained that this leads to missed opportunities.

“The cost of tuition is already a factor that forces many eligible (students) to not attend a public university, and this rise in that number will only force more students to not attend such universities,” Wood said.