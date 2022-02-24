Ole Miss Women’s Basketball (21-6, 9-5 SEC) came up with a huge win over Arkansas (16-11, 6-8 SEC) Tuesday night, earning its ninth SEC victory of the season. The Rebels played strong both offensively and defensively, ultimately shutting down the Razorbacks 70-62.

Despite a bucket out of the gate by Madison Scott, the Rebels struggled to score in the first few minutes. Snudda Collins was able to give the Rebels some energy, hitting her first three of many to spark a 9-0 run. However, Arkansas matched Ole Miss’s offensive intensity, bringing the score back even at 13. A second three from Collins and a jumper from Scott put the Rebels back in the driver’s seat.

Ole Miss faced a scoring drought in the second quarter, but was still able to stay ahead. Collins hit her third three of the night before heading into the locker room at the half, putting the Rebels up 33-25.

Another bucket by Scott to start off the half would give the Rebels some needed cushion. The Razorbacks were able to find their footing from behind the arc, adding back-to-back threes to cut the Rebel lead to seven. Angel Baker came out hot in the third quarter, scoring nine points to keep the Rebels ahead 52-43 entering the fourth.

The sharp-shooting Razorbacks did not back down, staying consistent from the three point line to cut the Ole Miss lead down to 62-59 with less than four minutes remaining in the contest. Two clutch free-throws, followed by a layup by Lashonda Monk would extend the Rebel lead to six. The Rebels refused to lose, locking down the Razorbacks for over two minutes. Monk remained solid from the free throw line, knocking down four more free throws in the final minute to secure the 70-62 victory.

Multiple Rebels got in on the offensive action in this conference win. Baker was a huge difference maker, coming off the bench to lead the Rebels with 17 points. In addition to scoring the final eight points for Ole Miss, Monk had a big night with 16 points. Following Monk was Scott with 12 points and nine rebounds. Shakira Austin crashed the boards with a season-high 16 rebounds and 11 points, her ninth double-double of the year. Collins made some big shots for the Rebels, hitting three triples to add nine points.

Ole Miss will travel to Auburn for their last away game of the regular season tonight. The battle against the Tigers is set for 7 p.m. CST on SEC Network+.