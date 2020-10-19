Ole Miss rifle earned the No. 1 seat in the CRCA Poll after their record-setting performance against UT Martin last weekend, and the team will travel to the University of Memphis for the second match-up of the season on Oct. 17.

UM rifle is coming off a successful first competition, breaking the NCAA record for team smallbore with a score of 2,361 and setting a new aggregate score of 4,730 with its victory over UT Martin. These successes led to the first time the Rebels have ever ranked at number one in the country for riflery.

All eyes will be on record-setting freshman Lea Horvath this coming weekend, who fired an aggregate score of 1,189 in her first competition with the Rebels. Horvath’s score was enough to set the new record, surpassing senior Abby Buesseler’s prior personal best of 1,183. Other Rebels to watch include sophomore Kristen Derting, who also surpassed the previous record with a score of 1,185. Sophomore Claire O’Neel is also looking promising for Ole Miss.

The Memphis Tigers will be competing with a very young team. Their team consists of three freshmen, two sophomores and three juniors. The Memphis team member expected to be the toughest competition for the Rebels is junior Davis Crenshaw, who is coming into the match-up with an aggregate score of 1,148.1.

The team will be making the trip up to Memphis, Tenn., on Oct. 17 for the Great America Rifle Conference (GARC), competing for the first time against the Tigers this season.