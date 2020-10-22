The Ole Miss rifle team took on the Memphis Tigers on Saturday to earn its second win of the season by beating the No. 7 team with a score of 4,711-4,658.

The team score of 4,711 is the second-best score in Rebels rifle history, and the top five finishers in the match were all Rebels.

Freshman Lea Horvath paced the field for the second week in a row, firing an aggregate score of 1,181. Right behind her was sophomore Kristen Derting with a score of 1,178, and juniors Jillian Zakrzeski and Erin Walsh finished with marks of 1,177. To round out the top-five, freshman Martina Gratz finished with a new personal record of 1,173.

In air rifle, Ole Miss had a score of 2,369 and led the way and had the top eight athletes in the discipline. Horvath led the way again firing a 594, and Buesseler and Derting each fired a 592.

The Rebels will not see action for the next three weeks as they prepare for their matchup against No. 2 Kentucky. It will be the first home match of the season for Ole Miss where they will be looking to knock off the defending GARC Champions.

The match is set for Nov. 7 at the Ole Miss Rifle Range.