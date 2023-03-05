The Ole Miss women’s basketball team (23-8, 11-5 SEC) could not match-up against the size of South Carolina (31-0, 16-0) during the SEC Tournament on Saturday afternoon. This was the second matchup of the season, with the first one resulting in an OT loss in Oxford that garnered national attention, but the second time around would not be as close.

The Rebels never gave up in the contest or surrendered, but the Gamecocks’ post players gave Ole Miss extra length that they were not used to. Combine that with essentially a home game for South Carolina, and it’s a recipe for disaster for any team hoping to upset the Gamecocks.

Ole Miss’ bread and butter defense let them down, as they gave up the most points to any opponent ever during this season. The Rebels allowed the Gamecocks to shoot 53% from the floor (16% more than the first game), 43% from the three-point line and 83% from the free throw line.

It wasn’t the best day for Ole Miss’ offense either. The Rebels shot for just 30% from the floor, 27% from the three-point line and 66% from the free throw line. Ole Miss got 14 of their shots blocked, including eight in the first half alone.

In the previous matchup, South Carolina only had 12 blocks throughout the entire game.

The offense struggled to get things going after a promising start for the Rebels in the first quarter. Ole Miss took the lead with the first shot made by senior guard Angel Baker with a jumper for two. From there, South Carolina made a 7-0 run to get the early momentum. Senior guard Marquesha Davis cut the deficit after making both free throw attempts.

After a nine-point lead, sophomore guard Elauna Eaton shot a three pointer to bring the deficit down to six. South Carolina’s Zia Cooke made a three pointer to respond.

On the ensuing possession, senior forward Tyia Singleton shot a three to bring the game back to six points, but on the next possession, the Gamecocks’ Brea Beal made a three pointer to bring the game back to nine points.

The Rebels ended the first quarter down nine points. The second quarter would not be as successful for Ole Miss. Despite the Rebels’ attempt to cut the lead, South Carolina left the first half being up 15 points and they never looked back.

Despite Ole Miss having moments in the game, cutting down a 19 point deficit to just 13, South Carolina’s talent and experience were ultimately too much to handle.

This is not the end for Ole Miss, as they will await the final bracket seedings to see who they will play in the NCAA Tournament.