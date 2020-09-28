Mississippi teams rocked Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this weekend after Ole Miss soccer beat the Louisiana State University Tigers on Sunday and the Mississippi State football program defeated the defending football champions on Saturday.

The Rebels tallied one goal against the Tigers after sophomore Saydie Holland scored a header in the second half, setting the pace for the rest of the game. The on-the-road win will count as the Rebels’ first win of the season.

After another scoreless first half, the Rebels gained momentum in the second after forward Mo O’Connor’s shot on the frame in the 57th minute led to Holland’s header in the 58th off of junior Haleigh Stackpole’s corner kick.

Shots from Stackpole, forward Channing Foster and O’Connor helped tally the shots to a total of 13 with four shots on goal. The Tigers also contributed four shots on goal while only accumulating 12 shots total.

During the second half, the Tigers sent numbers forward to take control of the game, but the Rebel defense did not budge, letting goalkeeper Ashley Orkus rest in between the posts. Despite the effort from the Tigers, the Rebels held control of the game and took home the first win of the season.

The Rebels will face off in a rivalry game next Friday, Oct. 2 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the Magnolia Cup at 7 p.m. at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.