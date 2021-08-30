Ole Miss soccer brought home their second win of the season after a hard fought battle in blazing temperatures. The Rebels defeated Arkansas State 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Taking a total of 22 shots, the Rebels came out explosive offensively, but struggled finding the back of the net.

The Rebels had a chance to take the lead in the first seven minutes when Sydney Michalak fired one in from just outside the box, but struck the crossbar.

Following a long throw-in by Taylor Radecki, Molly Martin was able to head the ball into the bottom left corner to put the Rebels on the board in the 29th minute of the contest.

Fighting through physical play, the strong Ole Miss defense continued to hold their ground and the Red Wolves were unable to find an answer to Martin’s goal during the first half.

Arkansas State’s Sarah Sodoma was not going down without a fight. In the 61st minute of the match, Sadoma was able to put one in the back of the net past the outstretched leg of Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus.

The Rebels made smart passes and showed chemistry on the field in Jonesboro.

With 14 minutes left in the contest, Ole Miss senior Channing Foster was able to reclaim the lead through a cross from Mo O’Connor to Haleigh Stackpole. After receiving a perfect pass from Stackpole, Foster had time to set up and take an accurate shot, scoring her 38th goal of her career.

The Rebels are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff against South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama on Thursday, looking for their third win in a row.