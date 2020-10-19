The Ole Miss soccer team brought home a 2-0 win against Alabama on Sunday, making this the second win for the Rebels since the fall season began.

The win marks three road points for the Rebels in SEC standings as well as the first time Alabama has been goalless all season.

With an explosive offense attack, the Rebels found the net in the 10th minute as senior Channing Foster beat Alabama goalkeeper McKinely Crone to the ball and headed it into the net off a Rebel corner kick.

With some counterattacks from the Tide, the Rebel defense kept the opposition from finding an equalizer, leading the team into halftime up 1-0.

The second goal came in the 51st minute from the efforts of Oxford-native Mo O’Connor as she shot the ball at the top of the 18, and an Alabama player deflected it in the back of the net for the Rebels’ goal.

Although the Tide outshot the Rebels 10-8, capitalizing on opportunities seemed to lead the Rebels to their much-needed victory.

The Rebels will take the momentum and battle the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The game will air live on the SEC Network.