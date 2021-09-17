Ole Miss soccer started SEC play out strong with a 3-1 win over Alabama in front of their home crowd. In an offensively aggressive match, the Tide outshot the Rebels 12-8, but the Rebels were able to find the back of the net.

The Rebels kicked the game into gear early. In the 11th minute of the contest, Channing Foster’s shot was blocked but landed directly into Ramsey Davis’ feet. Davis was able to find the feet of Mo O’Connor behind. O’Connor capitalized on the opportunity, sending the ball to the top right corner of the net.

The Rebels came out strong, but the Crimson Tide fought back. After 24 minutes of play, Alabama forward Kate Henderson was able to equalize the match with a header.

The Ole Miss offense did not want to stay even for long. A foul on Alabama resulted in a penalty kick and a goal for the Rebels, putting them up 2-1. Haleigh Stackpole sent the keeper the wrong direction and slid one past her in the bottom left corner.

A quick 9 minutes later, just before halftime, Molly Martin was able to add one to the board. Stackpole sent in a cross to Martin who got her head on it, resulting in Martin’s 6th goal and Stackpole’s 9th assist of the season.

Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus had a stellar performance during her first SEC matchup of the year. Orkus produced 6 saves out of Alabama’s 7 shots on goal. With a final score of 3-1, the Rebels stood out in every aspect of the game.

Ole Miss now stands 5-1-2 for the season and 1-0 in conference play and are looking to build on their two game win streak. The Rebels will be back in action on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Oxford as they face Georgia Southern. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.