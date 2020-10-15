Ole Miss soccer fell 1-0 to the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday after a battle in regulation and overtime with the lone goal of the game made with just three seconds left on the clock.

With a scoreless first half, the Tigers possessed the ball during the second half with Orkus saving the day with three saves. Even in the overtime periods, there wasn’t much action from either side until the final seconds.

The 120 minutes of battle ended after a corner from the Tigers hit the ball into a Rebel’s head, causing it to fly into the back of the net and making the Rebels come home to Oxford with a heartbreaking loss.

Junior UM goalkeeper Ashley Orkus claimed the title of standout player for the game as she had nine saves, just one away from her career-high in a single game. Auburn had 16 total shots, 16 corners and nine shots on goal, and Ole Miss had six total shots, only four corners and two shots on goal.

One of the best chances for the Rebels to pull ahead came from senior Madisyn Pezzino when her shot was tipped above the goal from Tiger goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska. Senior Channing Foster and junior Haleigh Stackpole had two shots each but were unable to hit the back of the net for the Rebels.

The Rebels will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on the Crimson Tide on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. The match will be aired on the SEC Network +.