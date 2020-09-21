Ole Miss soccer lost 3-0 to Texas A&M in the first game of the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, the Aggies scored the starting goal in the 50th minute with a goal from Addie McCain, who scored again eight minutes later. Giving no time for the Rebels to respond, the Aggies hit another ball in the net from forward Laney Carroll in the 60th minute.

Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus kept the Aggies from scoring in the first half by contributing three saves. The goalkeeper contributed seven total saves during the game. Orkus also saved ten goals the last time the Aggies faced the Rebels in 2019. Last season, Orkus was ranked second in the SEC during the regular season with 86 saves.

The Rebels missed several opportunities in both halves despite the brutal score with shots on goal from midfielder Haleigh Stackpole, forward Lonnie Mulligan, forward Madisyn Pezzino, and defender Taylor Radecki. With six total shots on goal, the Rebels could not capitalize on the chances in the final third, leaving the Aggies to secure the win.

The match marks one of the first competitions played since March at the Ole Miss campus. The Rebels will have a seven-day stretch until the second conference match against Louisiana State University on Sunday, Sept. 27 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.