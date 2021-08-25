Ole Miss Soccer looks to get their first win at home on Thursday against Middle Tennessee. Their original home opener against East Tennessee State was canceled due to weather delays last Thursday.

The Rebels are coming off a double-overtime draw against Memphis over the weekend.

After going down a goal before the half, Memphis native Molly Martin battled back to level the game 1-1 in the 55th minute. This kicked off her senior season with her 10th career goal.

The game ended up going into double overtime with both teams unable to find the back of the net.

Senior Ashley Orkus continued to shine with six saves on the night. Ole Miss outshot Memphis 25-8, but struggled to finish their opportunities.

Middle Tennessee will be heading into the match undefeated after a win and a tie over Belmont and Samford. Blue Raider Peyton DePriest, tied the C-USA record for career goals with her 47th against Samford.

Last season, the match against Middle Tennessee was canceled due to Covid-19 issues in the Ole Miss program. This will be the first time these teams have met since 2014, marking this as the eighth meeting. The Rebels have the upper hand, having won six of the last seven meetings.

The Rebels and the Blue Raiders kick off this Thursday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.