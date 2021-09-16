The Ole Miss women’s soccer team opens up SEC conference play this Thursday against Alabama.

The Rebels are currently sitting at 4-1-2 on the season and are coming off of a win against Western Kentucky. This team has had a successful start to the year, with their lone loss coming from UCF at home last week.

They have 13 goals on the season and are averaging 1.86 goals per game. With all of their previous opponents being non-conference, Ole Miss will have to step things up offensively if they want to compete for the SEC Championship.

The Rebels are sitting in third place in the SEC West with Alabama in last place.

Alabama (4-4-0) is not off to an ideal start coming into this matchup and is looking to get a big win on the road. In their last game against in-state rival UAB, the Tide had 16 shots on goal in comparison to UAB’s 10. The Tide were able to get the midweek win before heading down to Oxford. Ashlynn Serepca leads the team in goals for Alabama with three, but there are nine goal scorers so far this season.

Molly Martin leads the Rebels in goals this season with five and she has had the help of Haleigh Stackpole. Stackpole has assisted on each of Ole Miss’ last seven goals. She has been dominant in setting up opportunities for the Rebs to score and will be needed greatly this Thursday.

The last time these two teams met, Ole Miss was able to get the win over Alabama. Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus held the Tide to a shutout and will look to repeat that again this year.

You can watch Ole Miss on SEC Network+ or at home this Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. Come support your Rebels at their SEC home opener!