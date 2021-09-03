The Ole Miss soccer team snagged their third win in a row against South Alabama on Thursday in Mobile, Alabama, with a score of 4-2.

The Rebels maintained possession throughout this match, dominating the second half. In the 4th minute of the contest the Rebels had a chance to take the lead after a long throw into the box, but no one was able to get a body on the ball.

After a couple of through balls were sent too strong, the Rebels made some adjustments and came out firing. Ole Miss forward Mo O’Connor was able to come up with the first goal of the contest by sliding a shot past the charging South Alabama keeper, after an assist from Haleigh Stackpole.

South Alabama forward Gracie Wilson found the back of the net just three minutes later, which put the score at 1-1 and began a series of back and forth goals. After only three more minutes of play, Taylor Radecki was able to head one in after a corner kick from Stackpole to put the Rebels up again.

Only one minute later, South Alabama came up with an answer quickly when Kate Nicolson scored off of a penalty kick to bring the game back to a tie.

In the 39th minute of the contest, Stackpole fed the ball to Lucy Green out wide. Green sent a cross to the far post and senior Molly Martin was able to put her head on it and put the Rebels back up by one.

After halftime, the Rebels stayed in Jaguar territory with multiple shots on goal. In the 81st minute, the Rebels were able to put the game away with another header from Martin and another assist from Stackpole. Martin and Stackpole played lights out tonight, combining for two goals and four assists.

The Rebels will be fighting for their fourth consecutive win Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Oxford against the Samford Bulldogs.