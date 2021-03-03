The Ole Miss soccer program grasped a 3-1 derby win over Memphis on Monday, claiming its second spring season victory, and junior midfielder Haleigh Stackpole’s brace was a major key in the victory at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The Rebels will now prepare for a weekend matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Monday, the Rebels rallied back from the Tigers’ early lead in the first half, with Stackpole’s goals hitting the net within minutes of each other in the second half. The junior scored the first goal to tie the game up in the 47th minute, and the second goal came in at the 52nd minute. Sophomore midfielder Sadie Holland sealed the win with a goal in the 58th minute, with the win improving the overall record against the Tigers to 13-8-2.

The lone goal from the Tigers came from sophomore Mya Jones with seconds left on the clock before halftime. The Tigers had a total of 10 shots with six on goal and one assist. Meanwhile, the Rebels tallied nine total shots with four shots on goal and one assist from sophomore Mo O’Connor.

Defensively for the Rebels, SEC Goalkeeper of the Year Ashley Orkus recorded five saves during the game, with three in the second half. In set-pieces, the Tigers recorded three corners compared to the Rebels’ one corner attempt. Senior Channing Foster totaled two shots on the night with O’Connor also totaling two shots. Stackpole led the way with four shots total.

As the Rebels turn their attention to the Georgia Bulldogs for their third spring season game, the Bulldogs are coming off a 2-1 win over Kennesaw State on Feb. 25. Georgia currently sits with an overall record of 3-4-2. During the fall season, Georgia’s final game against Auburn ended in a 2-1 loss during the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Key leaders for the Bulldogs include senior Mollie Belisle, who totaled seven shots with six on goal during the game against Kennesaw State. Following behind her was junior Abby Boyan with four shots, three on the frame.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss sits with a current overall record of 6-5 with a two-game winning streak. During the fall season, the Rebels beat then-ranked No. 14 Georgia 4-3 on Oct. 31. In that game, Foster’s left-footed free-kick hit the net in the 90th minute, sealing the victory and setting the Rebels up for a promising stint at the SEC Tournament. Senior Madisyn Pezzino helped the Rebels rally back from a deficit while Stackpole also contributed to the dramatic win. Despite the win, the competition was intense as the Bulldogs outshot the Rebels 13-11.

Kickoff against Georgia is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 in Montevallo, Alabama.