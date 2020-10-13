Ole Miss soccer is preparing for Auburn after its 1-0 loss against Mississippi State in the competition for Magnolia Cup last week.

The original Sunday match got postponed to Tuesday, Oct. 13 because of Hurricane Delta weather conditions, which gave the Rebels extra time for more practice. Head coach Matt Mott said they are excited to redeem themselves against the Tigers.

“It’s good, good extra training … We’re just trying to stay sharp and fresh,” Mott said. “Training has been very good and very spirited. Obviously, you would think that coming off of the result last Friday night. I’m happy with the way we’re playing and the way we’re training. We’ve just got to get the results going our way.”

Mott and Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa have known each other for years. Mott coached alongside Hoppa at the University of Central Florida and Auburn before becoming head coach at Ole Miss in 2010.

“Her teams are always super prepared, hard-working and tough,” Mott said. “It will be hard. It’ll be a one-goal game down there like it always is — a very, very difficult game for us, for sure.”

With only one goal scored since the beginning of the 2020 campaign, the Rebels are hoping to finish off chances in front of the net without getting too frustrated. There is a lid on the goal for the team right now, and they can’t seem to knock it off, Mott said.

The Rebels will face Auburn at 4 p.m. in Alabama.