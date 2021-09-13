The Ole Miss soccer team came out with a 1-0 win against a talented Western Kentucky University (WKU) team on Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Rebels (4-1-2) were able to hand the Hilltoppers (5-1-0) their first loss of the season.

Ole Miss came out ready to get on the board early. In the seventh minute of the contest, Channing Foster almost put one in with a header, but it was just wide of the goalpost.

The Rebels dominated possession throughout the entire match, outshooting WKU 12-3. They made smart passes, helping the Rebels keep the ball in Hilltopper territory for 74% of their possession time.

After yet another assist from Bowling Green native, Haleigh Stackpole, the Rebels were finally able to put one in the back of the net. Stackpole fed Molly Martin at the top of the box, and the senior settled it and struck the ball in the back corner to put the Rebels up 1-0 before halftime.

The second half consisted of many scoring opportunities for the Rebels, but they had no luck. The Ole Miss defense stayed strong throughout the entire match and were able to keep the Hilltoppers off of the board. Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus snagged her first shutout of the season.

The Rebels will be back in action on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in Oxford. They will be looking to recreate their win streak against Alabama in the opening game of conference play. The match will be streamed live on SEC Network +.