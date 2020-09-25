The Ole Miss soccer team will travel to Baton Rouge, on Sunday for a match-up against Louisiana State University (LSU) after a tough loss against the Aggies last week.

“(It’s) great to be back to competition (and) great to be back on our home field with our fans,” head coach Matt Mott said in a press conference. “Even though they were limited, it was nice to be in front of some fans and playing somebody else.”

Despite the effort during the Texas A&M game, the Rebels fell short after three goals were scored in the second half, giving the Rebels no time to gain the momentum to take back the game.

“We went into halftime trying to make some adjustments that would help fix our plan for their system, and in the end, they came out in the second half and kind of took it to us,” Mott said.

According to Mott, the Rebels have got to be better in the back and create more chances going forward.

The LSU Tigers had a loss opening week as well, falling short to the Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 after missing multiple chances on goal in both halves of the game.

Last year, the Rebels defeated the Tigers with a whooping 4-0 win in the regular season with goals from Madison Smith, Channing Foster, Haleigh Stackpole and Mo O’Connor on the team’s Senior Day.

With another week of rest and practice under their belt, the Rebels will press on to LSU with hopes to gain the first win on the record this season.

“They’re athletic and talented with a brand new coach, and it’ll be their home opener,” Mott said. “We’ve got to be at our best next Sunday at 1 on ESPNU. Looking forward to the challenge and glad we’re back playing soccer this fall.”