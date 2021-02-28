Ole Miss soccer opened up the spring season 1-0 after a clutch goal from senior forward Channing Foster secured the win in the 83rd minute of the game. The Rebels now sit with an overall 5-5 record, adding a second home win to its season totals.

After a scoreless first half and numerous opportunities for an Ole Miss goal, the Rebels totaled four shots in the second half with one hitting the back of the net for a Rebel win. Foster struck a left-footed ball into the net, adding to the Kentucky native’s 34 overall career goals. The Rebels maintained the lead over the Bulldogs until the final whistle.

In total, the Rebels had 10 shots, four shots on goal, and tied the Bulldogs with 10 fouls.

Senior goalkeeper Ashley Orkus totaled two saves in the second half, never letting up after the Bulldog’s early pressure to start off the second half. The Bulldogs left Oxford with an overall season record of one tie against the University of Alabama at Birmingham and one loss to the Rebels (0-1-1).

This marks the second time the Rebels and the Bulldogs have met for a match, with the last Bulldog appearance against the Rebels on Sept. 27, 2002, in Oxford. The Rebels secured a 1-0 win then, as well.

In the Rebels’ fall season, the team finished tied for fifth-most points in the SEC, ultimately earning 12 points with a 4-4 regular-season record. The Rebels found themselves at the end of a heartbreaking loss in the postseason SEC Tournament match-up against the LSU Tigers, 1-0.

The Rebels have a quick turnaround against the Memphis Tigers today at 6 p.m.. The game against the Tigers adds a last-minute addition to the 2021 spring schedule as the Rebels are now set to play nine non-conference games until April. The derby with the Tigers on Sunday marks the 23rd match-up, with Ole Miss holding a 12-8-2 advantage over Memphis.

The Tigers traveled to Oxford with a current 2-0 overall record, with their last recorded win against Tulsa, 2-0 on Feb. 24. The other win for the Tigers comes from a 3-0 victory over the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers.