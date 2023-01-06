The Ole Miss women’s basketball program under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin continued to make history as they steamrolled past the Vanderbilt Commodores 74-53 to improve to 14-2, marking one of the best starts in Ole Miss women’s basketball history.

The Rebels made history again in Thursday night’s contest by beating Vanderbilt in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1985.

“I was really relieved that we got the win and those games are tricky,” McPhee-McCuin said after the game. “Every time that people think you’re supposed to win, those are the most dangerous.”

McPhee-McCuin went on to say, “I didn’t think our team took Vanderbilt lightly at all. I just think we’re continuing to find who we’re going to be all the time and you know what I’m encouraged by that.”

The Rebels were efficient on the offensive end as they shot 47% from the floor, 50% from the 3-point line, but struggled from the money line by only making 67% of their shots. Despite the low free throw shooting, the Rebels’ defense bailed them out.

A suffocating Rebel defense held Vandy to shoot 35% from the field, forcing them to take shots that they didn’t want to.

Ole Miss held the Commodores to just 53 points and they are 14-0 when opponents are held under 60 points this year.

Ole Miss commanded the boards once again by out rebounding the Commodores 41-26.

Senior guard Angel Baker had herself a night as she scored 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field which included four three pointers.

Junior forward Madison Scott had herself a game with 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting and had a team high nine rebounds, showing her dominance from the glass.

The Rebels depended on Baker’s 20-point first half scoring performance because they were deadlocked in a low scoring game with Vandy.

After being down 24-23 at the 5:50 mark of the second quarter, Ole Miss had an 11-0 run to give them a nine point advantage against Vandy going into halftime.

“I talked to the team,” McPhee-McCuin said after the game. “I say, ‘Guys, this is just not who we are.’ We defended and I didn’t have to shout and scream and you saw them really ramp it up out of halftime and separate ourselves and quickly gain a 20-point lead.”

The 14-2 Lady Rebels will go on the road to play a 5-8 Texas A&M team on Sunday, Jan. 8at 2 p.m. CST at Reed Arena. A&M will be seeking the upset to get their first conference win of the year.