Ole Miss student Jonah Tyler Greer Condon died May 28 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County. He was 23 years old.

Condon was a senior pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. He was on track to complete his degree and graduate by December 2023.

According to his obituary published by United Funeral Service, which can be found here, Condon was an avid reader, a martial arts instructor and accomplished in his fields of study. He co-authored three poster presentations, one which was presented at the international meeting of the Society of Behavioral Medicine and two which were presented at the UM Conference of Psychological Science. He was on the pre-medical track and dedicated much of his time to research and his teaching assistant position at the university.

Condon is survived by his fiancée, Katie Ayres; his mother, Amy Michelle Greer; his father, Jeffrey Doyle Condon; his grandparents, Lee Earl and Mary Ann Greer; his sisters and brothers, Kayla Michelle Bristol, Brooke Ellen Condon, AC Condon, MaKennah Alexxis Greer and Micah Alexxander Greer; his aunt and uncle, Michael Lee Greer and Laura Golovin-Greer; his cousin, Sasi Gabrielle Greer; his nephews, Blaise Kenton Bristol and Liam Percy Bristol, and his special nephew, Jensen Watkins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Perry Andrew Condon and Mary Lou Wilkins Condon.

Funeral services for Condon were held June 2 at United Funeral Services with interment at Martin Cemetery in New Albany, Miss.