The University of Mississippi will honor its first Black student-athlete, Coolidge Ball, with a life-size statue in the north plaza of The Pavilion come May 15., according to an announcement from Ole Miss Athletics on Monday. The university will also install a historical marker beside the statue to showcase Ball’s place in history as a civil rights pioneer.

“Coolidge Ball is a trailblazer whose lasting legacy at the University of Mississippi is reflected in how he braved uncharted territory and, in doing so, helped to move the university and our state forward,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in a statement. “As the first Black student-athlete to enroll here, Coolidge opened the door of opportunity for countless other student-athletes. This statue is a well-deserved and fitting honor that ensures his courage will always be remembered and celebrated by our university and our fans.”

The Indianola native signed to the Ole Miss basketball program on Aug. 6, 1970, taking the last available scholarship at the time. After declining several other offers from schools such as Arizona State and New Mexico State, Ball set the precedent to allow future Black athletes to attend Ole Miss.

“I’m very grateful to be distinguished in this way,” Ball said in a statement. “When I first came to campus, I never dreamed that 50 years later I would be recognized as a part of our university’s history. While I’m proud of my accomplishments on the court, I’m truly honored to be viewed as someone who paved the way for future student-athletes. I’m really excited to see the statue go up and look forward to the ceremony.”

During his time at Ole Miss, Ball accumulated a total of 1,072 points and became known as a highly respected player, earning team captain and Most Valuable Player honors. In addition, Ball earned All-SEC honors in 1972 and 1973 and second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press during the same years. He also led in helping the Rebels to achieve three winning seasons consecutively for the first time since 1936-1938.

Ball graduated from Ole Miss in 1975 and was inducted into the Ole Miss Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991. Then in 2008, Ball was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

“Our university is forever indebted to Coolidge Ball for the courage he showed 50 years ago,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “With this strength, humility and kindness, Coolidge provided a beacon of light for our community while setting an example for generations of student-athletes, both on and off the court. We are eternally grateful to Coolidge for his contributions to civil rights and for his leadership for Ole Miss.”