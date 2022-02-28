Ole Miss Women’s Basketball (22-6, 10-5 SEC) found a huge road win over Auburn ( 10-16, 2-13 SEC) 72-52 on Thursday to close out the regular season. This is only the second time in program history for Ole Miss to reach double-digit SEC wins.

The Rebels had a stellar first quarter on both sides of the ball. After a three by Snudda Collins, Ole Miss went on a 17-0 run, keeping Auburn scoreless for over seven minutes. The Rebels were locked in defensively, giving up only two points to the Tigers in the first quarter.

The Rebels kept the same momentum going in the second quarter. Collins knocked down three more from beyond the arc, putting the Rebels up by 23 going into halftime.

“It felt good,” Collins said. “My team, they have been expecting me to hit shots like that. I have been in sort of a slump. So now that I have had a night like this my confidence is back.”

Ole Miss came out of the locker room ready to add to its lead, going up by as many as 31. However, the Tigers did not give up, producing a 20 point third quarter. But the Rebels remained consistent, shooting an impressive 58.3% in the third. The Rebels led the Tigers 59-35 going into the final quarter of the contest.

Despite Auburn sparking a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter, the Rebels had the win secured. Ole Miss ultimately came out on top with a score of 72-52. The Rebels played great defensively, holding the Tigers to 32.1% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc. Ole Miss outrebounded Auburn 43-21, making a huge impact on the outcome of this game.

Collins had an excellent performance for the Rebels, going 7 of 12 from the field with a season-high 20 points. Shakira Austin had yet another great outing with 19 points and three blocks. Angel Baker also joined the double-digit club, scoring 11 points and grabbing a season-high three steals.

“Super proud of our group,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I told them tonight it was about us continuing to write our story. We were aware that we haven’t had a double-digit conference season since 1992.”

Ole Miss will debut its final home game of the season against No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday from the SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CST, airing on SEC Network.