Ole Miss (10-2-2, 5-1-0 SEC) picked up their third consecutive win on Sunday afternoon against a talented Texas A&M (6-7-2, 2-4-0 SEC) team in College Station, Texas. Both teams battled extremely windy conditions throughout the entire match, but Ole Miss senior forward Channing Foster had no problem finding the back of the net.

Throughout the first half, the Rebels struggled to control the ball while playing against these strong winds. The Aggies had scoring opportunities during the first period of play, but were unable to finish due to a solid Rebel defense, along with help from the posts and crossbar. The match remained scoreless at halftime.

The Rebels came out ready to roll in the second half, with the wind at their backs. In the 52nd minute of the contest, junior defender Taylor Radecki sent a long throw into the box which landed into the feet of Foster. With no one around her, Foster had time to set up and easily send the ball into the bottom right corner to put the Rebels up 1-0.

The Aggies did not back down, but the always-persistent Rebel defense was up for the challenge.

With only five minutes remaining in the match, sophomore forward Ramsey Davis sent a ball from the left side into Foster who was located outside of the 18-yard box. Foster took a long range shot around her defender and squeezed her shot into the top right corner to put the game away for the Rebels.

Texas A&M took a total of 16 shots compared to the Rebels total of 6, but the Rebels were able to make theirs count. Ole Miss keeper Ashley Orkus had an outstanding performance, securing her fourth shutout of the season. This is the first time that the Rebels have beaten the Aggies since 2015.

Searching for their fourth consecutive win, Ole Miss will take the field again on Sunday, Oct. 17 at noon against Vanderbilt. The match will air on SEC Network.