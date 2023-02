The Rebels hit the road for a weekend meet in Nashville to compete in the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt.

The first day of competition yielded a number of personal records as Loral Winn, Kristel van den Berg, Sophie Baumann, Jocelyn Long, Anthony Camerieri, Shane Bracken, Chase Rose, Skylar Boogerd and Costen Campion all set personal bests. Additionally, Tarik Robinson O’Hagan set a school record with his 23.05m/75-07.50 throw. He continues to be one of the best freshmen Ole Miss has had in recent memory .

Day two of the competition featured a strong podium finish in the Men’s 3k as Camerieri and Bracken took the top two spots. Madison Hulsey, Jalani Davis and Winn also finished on the podium in their respective events.

Here are the full results from both days.

DAY ONE RESULTS

Women’s Mile

Loral Winn – 4:36.07 – PR, No. 2 Ole Miss History, No. 3 SEC Kristel van den Berg – 4:40.90 – PR, No. 3 Ole Miss History, No. 5 SEC Sophie Baumann – 4:41.82 – PR, No. 4 Ole Miss History, No. 7 SEC Jocelyn Long – 4:48.11 – PR, No. 12 Ole Miss History

Men’s Mile

Anthony Camerieri – 3:56.90 – PR, No. 4 Ole Miss History, No. 16 NCAA, No. 1 SEC Shane Bracken – 3:57.07 – PR, No. 5 Ole Miss History, No. 21 NCAA, No. 2 SEC Baylor Franklin – 4:04.60 – SB Chase Rose – 4:06.19 – PR Gabe Scales – 4:08.24 Dereck Elkins – 4:08.73 Dalton Hengst – 4:12.42 Miles Phillips – 4:33.37

Women’s 5K

Skylar Boogerd – 16:00.28 – Indoor PR, School Record, No. 26 NCAA, No. 5 SEC Hannah Ielfield – 16:59.88 – First collegiate 5K

Men’s 5K

Jack Filan – 14:55.03 – First indoor race

Women’s Weight Throw (Invite)

Jalani Davis – 23.89m/78-04.50 Jasmine Mitchell – 23.37m/76-08.25

Women’s Weight Throw (Open)

Tedreauna Britt – 19.69m/64-07.25 Brooke Franke – 14.84m/48-08.25

Men’s Weight Throw (Invite)

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 23.05m/75-07.50 – School Record, No. 6 World, No. 5 U.S., No. 2 NCAA, No. 1 SEC, Best by NCAA Freshman Since 2017

Men’s Weight Throw (Open)

Costen Campion – 18.95m/62-02.25 – PR, No. 12 Ole Miss History Mason Hickel – 18.61m/61-00.75 Joseph Lanham – 17.86m/58-07.25

DAY TWO RESULTS

Women’s 800-Meter (Unseeded)

Madison Hulsey – 2:10.01 Jenna Kirby – 2:22.28

Men’s 800-Meter (Seeded)

Chase Rose – 1:49.56

Men’s 800-Meter (Unseeded)

Cole Piotrowski – 1:50.78 – PR Jacob Lough – 1:52.80 – PR

Women’s 3K (Seeded)

Loral Winn – 9:16.21 – SB Sophie Baumann – 9:18.13 – PR, No. 5 Ole Miss History Kristel van den Berg – 9:21.36 – 12-second PR, No. 6 Ole Miss History Ryann Helmers – 9:33.69 – 19-second PR, No. 13 Ole Miss History

Men’s 3K (Seeded)

Anthony Camerieri – 7:52.80 – PR, No. 2 Ole Miss History, No. 4 SEC Shane Bracken – 7:54.54 – PR, No. 3 Ole Miss History, No. 7 SEC Aiden Britt – 8:07.83 – PR Dereck Elkins – 8:11.49 – SB

Women’s Shot Put (Invite)

Jalani Davis – 17.58m/57-08.25 – SB, No. 6 NCAA, No. 1 SEC Tedreauna Britt – 15.81m/51-10.50 – SB

Men’s Shot Put (Invite)

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 18.92m/62-1

Men’s Shot Put (Open)