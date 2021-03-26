The Ole Miss track and field program is preparing to host its first of two track meets with the Ole Miss Classic starting on Friday. The second meet, the Joe Walker Invite, will occur next weekend. These home meets mark the first time in two years that the Rebels have hosted its opponents in Oxford.

The Ole Miss track and field teams are coming off of an impressive stint at the Tiger Track Classic in Auburn, Ala., where they competed for their first outdoor season meet against teams such as Clemson, South Carolina, Troy, the University of Alabama and South Alabama.

The Rebels went from an indoor postseason run to a cross country run, to ultimately prepare for their outdoor season debut in the span of six days. Despite the turnaround, the Rebels earned three different event titles and 13 Rebels earned the top-three spots in their respective events in Auburn. With a week to rest, the Rebels will look to stand on top at their home meets during the next two weeks.

Results from the Auburn meet include first place performances from Jasmine Mitchell in women’s weight throw, junior Peyton Weissmann in men’s pole vault and sophomore Tedreauna Britt in the discus throw. Mitchell threw an overall personal record of 16.27 meters (53-04.50), making it to the No. 5 all-time record at Ole Miss and No. 11 in the NCAA. Meanwhile Britt almost topped her previous discus throw but fell one inch short at 53.97 meters (177-01).

Weissmann recorded a 5.20 meter (17-00.75) score on Saturday, with fellow Rebel pole vaulter Cole Colozzo recording a 5.10 meter (16-08.75) score at second place. The women’s pole vaulters earned the No. 5 best height in Ole Miss history with freshmen Lyndsey Reed and Samara McConnell both scoring 4.07 meters (13-04.25) at third place in the competition.

Other high performances at the meet include sophomore Brandee Presley (11.41 (+0.1)) for the women’s 100-meter race at second place, junior Elijah Dryer (10.51 (+0.9)) for the men’s 100-meter race at third place, freshman Tristyn Wooley (21.13 (+1.1)) for the men’s 200-meter dash at second place and freshman Marcus Dropik (1:52:10) in the men’s 800-meter at third place.

The Rebels will start their first Oxford meet of the season on Friday, March 26, for all-day events that will continue through the following day, Saturday, March 27. On Friday, field events such as men’s and women’s hammer throw will start at 3 p.m. with the women following the men. The first category starts at 9 a.m. for men’s javelin on Saturday.