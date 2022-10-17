It was another beautiful sunny Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels clenched their seventh win of the season at home against the Auburn Tigers.
Attendance for the game was 65,243, which is the sixth-largest crowd that has been hosted at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Offensively, Ole Miss rushed for 448 yards on 69 carries. True freshman running back Quinshon Judkins led with 25 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently leading all freshmen in rushing touchdowns and has scored 10 since Ole Miss’ first game on Sept. 3.
Running back Zach Evans caught a touchdown reception from 23 yards out. Evans played a strong running game against Auburn and has proved to be a promising offensive player for the Ole Miss Rebels, along with Judkins.
Not only does quarterback Jaxson Dart have a strong arm with great aim, but he also rushed 14 times for 115 yards. Dart is a natural leader on the field who is not afraid to run the ball.
Defensively, Ole Miss forced three turnovers against Auburn, and defensive end Jared Ivey recorded his second forced fumble and his first fumble recovery of the season. Auburn scored 34 points on Ole Miss, which is 14 more than their average this season.
“We did not tackle well this week,” head coach Lane Kiffin said after the game. “They announced that there was lightning within eight miles of here, and I said, ‘Well we ain’t got any run defense within eight miles of here. Maybe we can take the 30 minutes (delay in the game) to go figure it out.’”
Although the score remained close through the majority of the second half, Ole Miss was able to stay ahead of Auburn throughout the game.
During the third quarter, Rebel fans were on the edge of their seats when Ole Miss was only leading by one touchdown. But per usual, Judkins rushed into the Auburn end zone for 41 yards with six and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, putting the Rebels ahead by an extra touchdown.
During the lightning delay, Kiffin said he “had a long time to sit in there (the locker room) to talk about finishing Auburn off.”
After the delay, Ole Miss’ defense Auburn kept out of the end zone, and the Rebel offense then got two first downs to close out the contest.
“The story of the game is that we didn’t stop the run and we ran the ball extremely well. There were a lot of people doing a lot of things right,” Kiffin said after the game. “We’re 7-0 which is great, but it’s only going to get harder.”
Next week, Ole Miss will travel to the Louisiana bayou to play LSU. The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS.
Ole Miss takes down Auburn
1. Fans and players throw high-fives during the Walk of Champions on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
2. Fans wave as players walk down the Walk of Champions on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
3. Fans and players fist bump and take photos during the Walk of Champions on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
4. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart enters Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to Ole Miss's game against Auburn on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
5. One of the SOCOM Para-Commandos flies past the sun on his way into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Photo by HG Biggs.
6. The SOCOM Para-Commandos parachuted into the stadium to deliver the game balls as part of the events planned to honor service members. Photo by HG Biggs.
7. Fans cheer as the Ole Miss football team prepares to enter The Vaught. Photo by HG Biggs.
8. Danny Lockart II and John Porchivina prepare to lead the Ole Miss football team onto the field. Photo by HG Biggs.
9. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart hands the ball off to running back Quinson Judkins during a game against Auburn on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
10. Ole Miss running back Quinson Judkins rushes for a first down during a game against Auburn on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs
11. Six students painted their chests to read "THE SIP." Photo by HG Biggs.
12. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin high-fives safety AJ Finley after Finley intercepted a pass by Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
13. Lane Kiffin celebrates after a defensive stop. Photo by HG Biggs.
14. Ole Miss basketball players take selfies with fans after being recognized on the field during Ole Miss's game against Auburn on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
15. Zach Evans, Jaxson Dart, and Caleb Warren celebrate after a rushing touchdown by Evans. Photo by HG Biggs.
16. Jonathan Mingo grins at fellow wide receiver Jordan Watkins. Photo by HG Biggs.
17. Fans cheer for the Ole Miss defense as Auburn drives down the field. Photo by HG Biggs.
18. Defensive end Jared Ivey wraps up Auburn running back Tank Bigsby. Photo by HG Biggs.
19. Students put their fins up during Ole Miss's game against Auburn on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
20. Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince and safety Isheem Young take down an Auburn ball carrier. Photo by HG Biggs.
21. Quarterback Jaxson Dart throws to wide receiver Malik Heath. Photo by HG Biggs.
22. Fans pose for the "Fins Up" fan cam. Photo by HG Biggs.
23. Ole Miss running back Zach Evans sticks Auburn cornerback Ja'varrius Johnson with a brutal stiff arm. Photo by HG Biggs.
24. A lone fan rushes the field during the fourth quarter. Photo by HG Biggs.
25. The fan who rushed the field is lead off in handcuffs. Photo by HG Biggs.
26. The fan who rushed the field is lead off in handcuffs. Photo by HG Biggs.
27. A storm rolling in late in the fourth quarter lead to a lightning delay during Ole Miss's game against Auburn on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
28. Students created a cup snake that reached the full length of the student section during the fourth quarter. Photo by HG Biggs.
29. Fans cheer as Ole Miss leads Auburn on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by HG Biggs.
