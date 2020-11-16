The Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M football game, originally set for this Saturday, has been postponed due to quarantine players on the Texas A&M program. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the postponement on Monday morning.

The SEC intentionally scheduled the week of Dec. 12 as a week for any postponed games or cancellations due to COVID-19. However, Texas A&M already has a rescheduled game on Dec. 12 against Tennessee. Therefore, the Ole Miss and Texas A&M game time will be evaluated and announced at a future date.

The 2020 football season has seen many cancellations due to COVID-19, but this postponed game marks the first that has directly impacted the Rebels’ schedule. Four SEC match-ups were postponed last week, leaving only three SEC teams to compete including UM against South Carolina.

Coming off the 59-42 victory over the Gamecocks, the Rebels will start to prepare for what is now their closest upcoming game: the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.