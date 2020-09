The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced new soccer and volleyball schedules for the fall season with both soccer and volleyball playing an eight-match conference-only season.

SOCCER

Sept. 19: Texas A&M at Ole Miss – 5 p.m.

Sept. 27: Ole Miss at LSU – 3 p.m.

Oct. 2: Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Ole Miss at Auburn – 2 p.m.

Oct. 18: Ole Miss at Alabama – 2 p.m.

Oct: 25: Arkansas at Ole Miss – 3 p.m.

Oct. 31: Georgia at Ole Miss – 6 p.m.

Nov. 7: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt – 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oct. 22: Texas A&M at Ole Miss – 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: Texas A&M at Ole Miss – 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: Ole Miss at Arkansas – TBA

Nov. 1: Ole Miss at Arkansas – 2 p.m.

Nov. 7: Ole Miss at LSU – TBA

Nov. 8: Ole Miss at LSU – 2 p.m.

Nov. 20: Missouri at Ole Miss – 1 p.m.

Nov. 21: Missouri at Ole Miss – TBA

Televised games will be announced at a later time.