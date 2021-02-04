The Ole Miss volleyball team will take on Alabama at home this Friday at 12 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. for its second matchup of the spring season.

Alabama is currently ranked at No. 11 in the SEC, going 2-8 on the season so far, and Ole Miss is right behind the Crimson Tide at No. 12 , going 0-8 on the season.

The Rebels are ready to bounce back after getting swept by Florida last weekend. Co-captains senior Bayleigh Scott and junior Aubrey Sultemeier are looking to lead their team to a victory against the Crimson Tide. Freshman Samantha Schnitta is another player expected to have a successful performance and currently leads the team with 64 kills, 60 digs and 15 service aces. Sultemeier has looked promising, as well, with 60 kills so far this season. She needs 29 more blocks to enter the top 10 for total blocks in the rally-scoring era.

Freshman G.G. Carvacho has been outstanding for the Rebels this season, contributing 58 kills and had a career-high of 20 digs against No. 8 Missouri.

In the previous game against the Gators, the Rebels could not overcome the 14 aces that Florida dealt and lost the match, 16-26, 16-25 and 19-25.

Alabama is coming off of a hard-fought game that resulted in a loss to South Carolina after battling back-and-forth for five matches. The Tide hasn’t won a game since beating Georgia in the fall season, 3-1.

The Rebels will need to shut down junior Abby Marjama who currently has 115 kills on the season, and sophomore Kennedy Muckelroy who currently has 88 kills on the season if Ole Miss wishes to win this game.

Ole Miss has won 12 out of the 27 games they have played against Alabama in past years and was on a three-game winning streak against the Tide until they lost to 2-3 the last time they played on Nov. 3, 2019.

The games mark the first time the Rebels will be televised on national television. Catch the Rebels on the SEC Network, as they continue to work towards their first win of the season.