Ole Miss volleyball fell to Texas A&M for the two nights in a row this weekend, losing three of the four sets in both matches.

In Friday’s match, the Rebels came from behind in the first set and were able to catch up, maintaining the lead for the remainder of the game.

Junior Aubrey Sultimeier led the Rebels with five kills in the set. Senior Lauren Bars, junior Lauren Thompson and freshman Payton Brgoch each added two kills. The Rebels’ high energy and cohesive game strategy are what ultimately resulted in the 25-21 win of one set in each match.

The Ole Miss volleyball team now has a 0-2 record, and Texas A&M has a 4-0 record.

The Ole Miss team has seven freshmen, which is the most of any team in the SEC, and freshmen Brgoch made a huge impact in the first set on Friday with her two kills and defense up at the net with two blocks.

Ole Miss started off strong in the second set but could not maintain an early lead and lost 14-25. The Rebels were unable to overcome their many attack and service errors, which was what they struggled with in the first two sets Thursday night.

Ole Miss had the win in their grasps in the third set but were unable to overcome multiple service errors which resulted in a 20-25 loss.

The Texas A&M Aggies put the nail in the coffin winning the fourth set 12-25. The young Rebels team lost focus, which resulted in several miscues in the set.

During Thursday’s match, the Rebels started out slow and played catch up the entire first set. Service attack errors are what ultimately led to the 16-25 defeat in the set.

Thompson, a junior, and freshman Sam Schnitta led the team with three kills each. Junior Gabby Easton started her season out strong with seven assists in the first set.

The second set on Thursday went about just the same for the Rebels as they lost 17-25.

Ole Miss did not go quietly in the fourth set, coming back from a 20-24 deficit to tie the game at 24 before losing by two, 24-26. Sultmeier led the team with four kills. Schnitta and Brgoch each added two kills, and sophomore Anna Blair added one kill and one ace.

The Rebels came out strong and looked promising throughout the matches, but the players could not persist the same energy throughout the weekend. Although the Rebels didn’t get the results they were hoping for, the team started playing more cohesively throughout the matches, and there was improved trust and communication on the court.

The Rebels will be back in action at 2 p.m on Oct. 31 against Arkansas.