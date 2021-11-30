Ole Miss Volleyball has earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, the Rebels’ fourth trip to The Big Dance in program history.

The Rebels will face off against Creighton on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska. The Bluejays come into the tournament as the No. 14 national seed and reigning Big East conference champions.

After closing out the season by sweeping Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the Rebels finished 21-8 overall to earn their first 20-win regular season since 2013.

Ole Miss won their first game against a Top-15 opponent under Head Coach Kayla Banwarth, beating No. 15 Western Kentucky 3-1. The Rebels went 10-8 in the SEC and gained two All-SEC honors.

Sophomore middle blocker Sasha Ratliff and graduate setter Kylee McLaughlin were named to the All-SEC team after being an instrumental part of Ole Miss’s record-setting season. This is the first time in school history that Ole Miss has placed two on All-SEC.