The kickoff for Ole Miss’s game against Alabama has been moved to 6:30 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway to accommodate the expected weather conditions of Hurricane Delta, according to an announcement made by Ole Miss Athletics.

The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m., but since Hurricane Delta is expected to make its way to Oxford around the original game time on Saturday, the teams agreed to change the time.

“This decision was made with the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, staff and fans as the priority,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “I appreciate the cooperation of the SEC, Alabama and ESPN in changing the start time, and we will be prepared to make any other necessary operational adjustments to ensure a safe game day environment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those that could be impacted by this storm.”

The game will be televised on ESPN as originally scheduled. Gates will open for ticket holders at 4:30 p.m. and parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at olemisstix.com.