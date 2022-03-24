With the 2021-22 season coming to a close, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team has put the program on the map. Under the leadership of head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the Rebels went 23-9 overall and 10-6 in conference play, only their second time in program history securing double-digit SEC wins. After defeating Florida 70-60 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, the Rebels were not able to surpass No. 1 South Carolina in the semifinals.

However, their season was not over yet. For the first time in 15 seasons, Ole Miss secured an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament as the seventh seed, facing off with tenth seed South Dakota (28-5, 17-1 Summit) in the opening round in Waco, Texas. The Rebels were unable to slow down the hot shooting Coyotes, ultimately falling 75-61.

In the opening minutes of play, South Dakota hit its first four shots from the field, creating an early 9-2 lead. The Rebels utilized the three ball and worked to chip away at the 14-point deficit before half. The Coyotes were not able to score for the final five minutes of the second quarter, but maintained a 36-27 lead heading into the locker room.

Ole Miss kept battling, but South Dakota stayed persistent offensively, keeping them ahead by 12 at the end of the third. The Rebels strung together a 6-0 run with over four minutes remaining in the contest, but the Coyotes remained consistent beyond the arc, coming out with the 75-61 victory over the Rebels.

“Kudos to South Dakota. It was their time. They were clearly the more experienced team and looked like it,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I am extremely proud of our team. It gives me great joy this program is headed in the right direction.”

Ole Miss was led by the SEC’s Sixth Woman of the Year, Angel Baker, coming off the bench with an impressive 23 points, her sixth 20-point outing of the season. Defensively, Shakira Austin pulled down 11 rebounds, her 13th double-digit rebound game of the season.

Austin has had a remarkable season, being an impactful leader for the Rebels and one of the most captivating players in the nation. For the second straight season, Austin has been named First-Team All-SEC and AP All-American Honorable Mention. This season she surpassed 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Among her many accolades, she was chosen as the Gillom Trophy recipient for the second year in a row, awarded to the best women’s basketball player in the state. She was also recognized as a U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American.

Despite the loss, the Rebels have turned the program around and made history this season with 23 wins, 10 SEC wins and its 18th NCAA Tournament appearance. The future is bright for Ole Miss Women’s Basketball.

“We will be back,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We will continue to grow.”