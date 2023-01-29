The Ole Miss Lady Rebels (17-4, 6-2 SEC) got a much needed 78-63 home victory against in-state rival Mississippi State (15-6, 4-4) on Thursday night in the SJB Pavilion, sweeping the Bulldogs for the first time since the 2003-2004 season.

“I was really impressed by our play tonight,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after the game. “I think a lot of it had to do with us getting back to owning who we are. We defend.”

McPhee-McCuin went on to say, “In the first quarter we held them to eight points. I think that set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Like the first game in Starkville, it was all Ole Miss in this heated rivalry.

From a dominating first quarter on, it was clear that Ole Miss was seeking redemption after losing two conference games against opponents that they were supposed to win against.

The Rebels were entering the contest with a two-game conference losing streak, including Alabama and an overtime loss to Auburn, both teams that they were beating in the game.

Ole Miss needed to get back to what made them successful during their 5-0 start to SEC play and they did just that.

“This one would have been special regardless,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I was really stressed because I knew we needed to go 2-2 in this pod. I felt like in the first four games we had been building momentum that we needed so I was grateful for that.”

McPhee-McCuin said that she could sense on the last two days of practice that her team was back to having fun and that they went back to what made them successful.

The Rebels came out on fire in the first quarter shooting at 58% from the floor and a stellar 67% from the three-point line. The Rebels’ defense made a more impressive stand by allowing just eight points in one quarter.

Ole Miss finished the game shooting at 50% from the floor, 47% from the three-point line (five out of the nine threes made were by Snudda Collins) and a decent free throw percentage of 69%.

There were four Rebel players that scored in double digits but senior guard Angel Baker and Collins were the key scorers of the night. Collins finished with 17 points, including an impressive five three-pointers, which matches her season-high.

Baker proved to be a bonafide gamer in this contest, reeling in 15 points and shooting right at 50% from the floor.

Ole Miss wasted no time in dominating the Bulldogs from start to finish, something that was lacking in their two-game skid.

McPhee-McCuin said that in the first matchup against State, the girls wanted to win that one for Mississippi State transfer guard Myah Taylor, but this game she wanted the team to win it for each other.

“I know we’ve been down and people may be counting us out but let’s get back to doing what we did,” McPhee-McCuin said after the game.

Ole Miss will go on the road to Fayetteville to take on the Lady Razorbacks on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. CST on SEC Network. Ole Miss defeated Arkansas at home last season and will be looking for the same result this year.