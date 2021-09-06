Ole Miss Cross Country started off their season Saturday night in Memphis at the Memphis Twilight XC Classic.

Led by a 4-5-6 finish from Cate Tracht, Brooke Gilmore and Hannah Ielfield, the Rebel women’s team earned their first victory of the season.

While the Rebel men did not take home a win, their efforts placed them in third overall. The highest placing runner on the men’s team for the night was Derrick Elkins, who ran the four mile trail at a time of 19:39.02, which was good enough to put him 4th overall.

Women’s Cross Country times:

4. Cate Tracht – 17:43.33

5. Brooke Gilmore – 17:47.21

6. Hannah Ielfield – 17:53.67

10. Morgan Claire Rose – 18:16.17

13. Makayla Fick – 18:20.23

Men’s Cross Country Times:

4. Derrick Elkins – 19:39.02

6. Dalton Hengst – 19:40.68

18. Jack Filan – 20:12.88

20. Baylor Franklin – 20:13.87

51. Chase Rose – 20:29.35

59. Myles Phillips – 21:09.67

90. Jacob Lough – 21:47.69

Up next for the Rebels is the North Alabama Showcase in Huntsville on Friday, Sept. 17.