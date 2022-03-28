The Ole Miss Women’s Golf team tied for 11th place overall at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia, this weekend with a three day score of 922 (+58).

The Rebels were led by junior Andrea Lignell, who shot a 78 (+6) in the opening round, followed by improved rounds of 73 (+1) on both Saturday and Sunday. Lignell finished tied for 16th, her seventh top 20 finish of the season. Lignell also led the Rebels in birdies with 11 and in par-4 scoring (E).

Not far behind Lignell was freshman Natasha Host Husted, tying for 23rd overall with scores of 72, 76 and 78. Host Husted found eight birdies over three rounds of play and led the team in par-3 scoring at 4-over.

Senior Julia Johnson played her best round on Sunday with a 74 (+2) to finish in 48th place individually. Ellen Hutchinson-Kay finished tied for 67th after logging an 80 (+8) in her final round. The Rebels were missing an important piece of their team this weekend with Chiara Tambrulini withdrawing from the tournament prior to the opening round due to a wrist injury. Therefore, the Rebels were left with only four counting scores.

As a team, the Rebels finished second in par-5 scoring (-1), fifth in par-4 scoring (+29) and sank a total of 30 birdies on the weekend. South Carolina came out on top in the Liz Murphey Classic with a three-day team score of 874 (+10).

“I thought the team fought hard this week,” head coach Kory Henkes said. “The conditions were tough and we were down a player due to injury, so every shot counted.”

Henkes said she was disappointed in the outcome of the tournament.

“It wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for, but they did their best with the adversity that was thrown at them,” Henkes said. “We look forward to a couple weeks of practice and recovery time before the SEC Championships.”

The Rebels will round out the regular season at the Auburn Individual on April 4-5 at the Saugahatchee Golf Course before traveling to Birmingham, Alabama, for the SEC Championships beginning on April 13.

T16. Andrea Lignell: 78-73-73-224 (+8)

T23. Natasha Host Husted: 72-76-78-226 (+10)

T48. Julia Johnson: 76-82-74-232 (+16)

T67. Ellen Hutchison-Kay: 76-84-80-240 (+24)