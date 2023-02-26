The Ole Miss women’s tennis team faced Tennessee State University in a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 25. Ole Miss defeated Tennessee State 7-0 in the first round of matches.

In doubles match play, Ole Miss’ Anaellë Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisová played on Court 1 against Tennessee State’s Warona Mdlulwa and Naomi Von Bose.

Part way through the second set, Leclerq-Ficher and Kareisová collided. Both resumed play after several minutes but the match was stopped again after a few serves with Leclerq-Ficher and Kareisová leading 4-1.

Leclerq-Ficher sat off the court holding an ice pack to her forehead for the rest of the doubles matches and throughout the singles matches.

On Court 2, Kelsey Mize and Lillian Gabrielsen defeated Franka Sindicic and Mikalia Coleman 6-2, and on Court 3, Emma Kette and Reka Zadori won all six games, defeating Tennessee State’s Daniela Koleva and Aroa Castillo.

In singles match play, all six Rebels defeated their opponents in two sets. Zadori dominated her singles match, defeating Castillo in two sets and not losing a single game.

On Court 1, Kariesová won in two sets against Von Bose, and only lost two games, one in each set.

On Court 3, Kette also dominated two sets against Koleva, only losing one game in set two.

On Court 6, Rachel Krzyzak won her match against Taylor Ellis in two sets, only losing one game in set 1.

On Court 2, Gabrielson battled against Mdlulwa, and claimed a hard-fought victory for Ole Miss after two sets.

On Court 5, Mize claimed the final victory of the first set of matches against Sindicic, securing Ole Miss’s 7-0 victory.

In the second round of the doubleheader, Kette and Zadori playing Court 3 and Krzyzak and Lillian Gavirelsen playing Court 2 scored two doubles points for Ole Miss.

The match between Mize and Kareisová and Tennessee State’s Von Bose and Mdlulwa was unfinished.

The first of the singles matches to finish was the Court 6 match between Mize and Holloway, Mize secured the singles point for Ole Miss in dominant fashion, winning in two sets and not losing a single game.

Zadori, playing Court 4, was the second Ole Miss player to secure a singles point, winning in two sets and again not losing a single game for the second time.

The last singles match to finish was the Court 2 match between Leclercq-Ficher and Mdlulwa. Leclercq-Ficher’s earlier collision with Kariesová didn’t appear to have impacted her play, as she defeated Mdlulwa in two sets and only lost one game in each set.

The Court 1 match between Gabrielsen and Von Bose, the Court 3 match between Kette and Jovana Nikolic and the Court 5 match between Rachel Kryzak and Sindicic were all unfinished, as Mize, Zadori and Leclercq-Ficher secured three singles points for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss took the second doubleheader match 4-0, winning all sets played in both rounds of the doubleheader. The Rebels will next face Vanderbilt at home on March 3 at 3 p.m. CST.