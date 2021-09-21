The Ole Miss Women’s tennis team opened up their season at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic over the weekend where two Rebels had their tournament runs cut short. Sabina Machovlana made a name for herself during her tournament run, as she was able to win her first three single sets. This earned her a slot in the quarterfinals where she ultimately fell short. Machovlana, the top seed in singles, fell to No. 7 University of Southern California’s Naomi Chang in two sets that both started with Machovlana finding herself in a hole.

Ludmila Kareisová was defeated in the singles tournament by No. 4 Oklahoma’s Carmen Corley in the opening round, ending her tournament run early Sunday.

Kareisová was able to win a total of eight games in the match along the way.

Kareisová was able to qualify in the doubles quarterfinals round alongside Machovlana. The pair was dominant on their way to the quarterfinals after winning their first match 6-3 against Portland’s Sally Pethybridge and Iva Zelic.

However, The duo fell short to the No. 2 seed Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira of Missouri by a small margin. The Rebels were ahead with a 2-0 lead but the Tigers were able to tie up the score to 2-2 and then tied up the game again 4-4 until the Tigers ran away with the game with a final score of 6-4. Machovlana and Kareisová’s next outing will be at home for the Ole Miss Fall Invite. The event begins Friday at 9 a.m. and goes through next Sunday, Sept. 26.