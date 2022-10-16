Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred in Oxford Sunday morning.

Seth Rokitka, 24, of Collierville, Tenn., has been charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated DUI, one count of duties of driver involved in accident resulting in death and one count of duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury. Rokitka appeared before a Justice Court judge, and his bond is set at $1 million. Tristan Holland, 18, also of Collierville, Tenn., remains in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Jail and awaits charges.

Holland was arrested late Sunday evening in Shelby County, Tenn. Rokitka was arrested and taken into custody Monday morning. His truck, which has been identified by Oxford police as the vehicle that struck the victims, was found wrecked in Marshall County, Miss.

According to the Oxford Police Department, Rokitka and Holland had no prior interactions with either victim proior to striking them with the truck. The department said that Rokitka and Holland failed to render aid or call 911 after the incident.

In the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 16, two victims were struck by a vehicle behind City Hall on the Square in Oxford. Walker Fielder, a 21- year-old Ole Miss junior from Madison, Miss., died as a result of his injuries. Blanche Williamson, a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C., was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where she remains in critical condition.

According to a press release from OPD, police responded to a call at approximately 1:14 a.m. Sunday from passers-by who indicated that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. The victims were immediately taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi, where Fielder died.

Fielder was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Since the event, there have been rumors circulating on social media that the hit and run was a pre-meditated attack. OPD confirmed in a press release Monday afternoon that Holland and Rokitka did not have any previous interaction with Fielder or Williamson and were at separate establishments Saturday night before the event.

OPD also confirmed that Holland and Rokitka did not call 911 or attempt to get help “even though they knew what they had just done.”

Neither of the men arrested for their involvement in the fatal hit and run are affiliated with the university, according to an email about the incident sent Monday to the university community by Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

“It is a painful and distressing development for our campus community, and it is understandable that emotions are high with many unanswered questions about what happened,” Boyce wrote.

“Our community can help investigators by avoiding public speculation about what happened or why, and share relevant information if you have it,” he said.

In a Monday morning press release, OPD expressed gratitude to the Oxford public for helping bring Holland and Rokitka into custody.

“We can’t express enough thanks and gratitude to the community, business owners and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on their assistance,” the department said.

Mayor Robyn Tannehilll posted a heartfelt address on Facebook Sunday evening urging Oxford citizens to pray for Fiedler’s family and the female victim’s recovery.

“Oxford is a community that comforts those that need comforting,” Tannehill said. “Perhaps from practice and from times of trials that we wish we could pray away, but nevertheless, Oxford always steps up when things are hard and when people need us. These two families need us. They need our prayers.”